TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 229.90 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 299.50 ($3.73), with a volume of 157047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299 ($3.72).

TR Property Investment Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 308.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 327.77. The company has a market cap of £965.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.28.

TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 8.16 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

TR Property Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at TR Property Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -852.27%.

In other TR Property Investment Trust news, insider Andrew Vaughan bought 12,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £40,053 ($49,866.78). Also, insider Kate Bolsover bought 4,683 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,891.94 ($18,540.76). Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

