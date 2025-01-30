Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.84 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84), Zacks reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.220 EPS.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.58.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

