Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 15,770 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 544% compared to the average volume of 2,449 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $274,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,184 shares in the company, valued at $21,152,406.08. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $326,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 89,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,579.55. The trade was a 19.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $1,122,710. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 259.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Trading Down 14.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LC stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LC. Maxim Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on LendingClub from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LendingClub

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.