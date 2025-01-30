Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 64900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Transition Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Transition Metals

(Get Free Report)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transition Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transition Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.