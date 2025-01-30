Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at CIBC

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Trisura Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE TSU traded down C$0.40 on Thursday, hitting C$33.85. The company had a trading volume of 55,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 76.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$33.40 and a 12-month high of C$46.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.68. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 3.1349036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

