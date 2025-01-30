Truist Financial Co. (TFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Truist Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.
Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
