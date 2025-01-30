Truist Financial Increases Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $77.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 464,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,831.59. This represents a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.