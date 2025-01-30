Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of FLUT opened at $268.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $284.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLUT shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.38.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

