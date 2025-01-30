Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201,597 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.5% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 731,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,228,000 after acquiring an additional 183,550 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $520.83 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $518.51 and its 200 day moving average is $493.56.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

