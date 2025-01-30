Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,911 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,903,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,324,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,020.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $331.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.20. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $265.70 and a 52 week high of $336.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.