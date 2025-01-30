Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%.
NYSE:TWO opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -37.34%.
Several brokerages recently commented on TWO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.
Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.
