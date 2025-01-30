U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

About U.S. Energy

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $2.33 on Monday. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.