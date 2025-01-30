Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.75, but opened at $63.42. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $66.55, with a volume of 7,008,718 shares.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

