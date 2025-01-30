Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $108,000 in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $178,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

