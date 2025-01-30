Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $133,000 in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 281,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $163.18.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

