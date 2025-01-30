Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $56,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,056 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $22.26.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $537.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,858,913.24. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,182.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 418,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,740.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,830 shares of company stock worth $1,614,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

