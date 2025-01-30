Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New $92,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,561,000 after purchasing an additional 249,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,981,088,000 after purchasing an additional 209,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 49.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 480,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,142,000 after purchasing an additional 158,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.13.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $454.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $497.18 and a 200-day moving average of $537.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.