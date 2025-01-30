Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases New Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 447,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 300,149 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $969,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

