Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 111.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP opened at $249.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

