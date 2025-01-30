United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23, Zacks reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $20.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,747,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,085. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $109.62 and a 12 month high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

