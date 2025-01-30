United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on USM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $68.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.79.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.40 million. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 31,934 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $1,944,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 34.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

