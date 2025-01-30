USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 859,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,000 after acquiring an additional 61,928 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 314,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 115,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.