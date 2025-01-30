USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 149,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

