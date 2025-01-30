USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 379 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $292,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $56.63 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.