USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,399 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

SMMD opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

