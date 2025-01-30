Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 942.4% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BTF opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $26.25.
About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Coinbase Gains Momentum on App Store—What It Means for the Stock
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.