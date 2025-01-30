Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 942.4% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTF opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

