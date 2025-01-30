VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLOI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 156.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 42,296 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $276,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $1,763,000.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

CLOI opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. VanEck CLO ETF has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $53.21.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.