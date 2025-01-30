VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Boosted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,586.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

