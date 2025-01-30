VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Stock Position Increased by Cultivar Capital Inc.

Cultivar Capital Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. VanEck Natural Resources ETF comprises 5.4% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cultivar Capital Inc. owned approximately 6.13% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8,528.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 498,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after buying an additional 493,011 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 432,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 237,901 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HAP opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.