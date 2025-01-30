Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $24,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

