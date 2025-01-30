Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

