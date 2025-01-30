Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 373,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,149 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 69,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 104,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.