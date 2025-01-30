Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Lifted by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 3.7% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 701,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,380 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2006 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

