Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after purchasing an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $205.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

