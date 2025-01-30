Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 28,243,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 49,471,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £815,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

