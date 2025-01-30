Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $460.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $509.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $426.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.76.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $441.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.64. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.