VICI Properties’ (VICI) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

