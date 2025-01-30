Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

VSCO stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

