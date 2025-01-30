VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Up 425.0% in January

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.38. 5,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,210. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $113.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.0116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF ( NASDAQ:VSMV Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

