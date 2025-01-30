Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32, Zacks reports. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.29%.
Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ VIRT opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.
Virtu Financial Company Profile
Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
