Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VHI

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Vitalhub Company Profile

Shares of TSE:VHI traded up C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.73. 68,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.63. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$4.36 and a 12-month high of C$12.09. The firm has a market cap of C$596.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.