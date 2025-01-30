VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 757,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
VivoPower International Price Performance
Shares of VivoPower International stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 147,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,719. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. VivoPower International has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $9.90.
VivoPower International Company Profile
