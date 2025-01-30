VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 757,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of VivoPower International stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 147,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,719. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. VivoPower International has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

