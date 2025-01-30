VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

VOXX International Price Performance

Shares of VOXX opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,463,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,110,000 after buying an additional 3,152,500 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the third quarter worth approximately $6,201,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 139,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.