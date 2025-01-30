Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Down 31.3% – Here’s What Happened

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 31.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,643,425 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 550,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 31.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

