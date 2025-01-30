Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Down 31.3% – Should You Sell?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 31.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,643,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 550,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 31.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.