Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Up 18.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 134,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 530,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

