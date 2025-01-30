Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading Down 31.3% – Should You Sell?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 31.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 1,643,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 550,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 31.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

