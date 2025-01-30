Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading Down 31.3% – Should You Sell?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 31.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,643,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 550,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

