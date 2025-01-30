Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading Up 14.3% – Here’s Why

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 130,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 444,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

