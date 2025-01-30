W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,969,000 after buying an additional 1,784,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 649.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 479,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 103.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after acquiring an additional 409,593 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,145.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 407,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 400,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 405,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 297,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.58%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

